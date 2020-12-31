LAC LA BELLE
Marjorie Ann Day
Oct. 31, 1923 - Dec. 27, 2020
Marjorie Ann Day, age 97, died peacefully at her family home on Lac La Belle on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and compassionate caregiver.
Marjorie was born on October 31, 1923, to Fred and Sally Day. She was a longtime resident of the village of Lac La Belle. She lived in other cities throughout her life but her family home on Lac La Belle remained her home base.
She attended Oconomowoc High School and Lawrence University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. Marjorie began her career at USG Corporation in Chicago. From there she took a position in sales, eventually going to work for WITI, Channel 6 Milwaukee as assistant to the station manager, later being promoted to head of Human Resources. She was with Channel 6 for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Marjorie was a trail blazer, known for initiating many new policies to create a diverse workforce and shape a progressive and dynamic working environment. Marjorie was very well respected and loved by all of her co-workers.
Following retirement, Marjorie eventually moved back to Oconomowoc. She spent much of her time volunteering and working at the Oconomowoc Historical Society, which became a passion and gave her great joy. She remained an active member of the College Endowment Association and was on the board for many years. Marjorie was also a lifelong, active member of Zion Episcopal Church in Oconomowoc, where she donated her time to the Memorials Committee.
Marjorie enjoyed numerous trips throughout the world with her sister and friends. She also enjoyed downhill skiing, days on the lake, and season tickets to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Repertory Theatre.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, William “Bill” Day, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Elizabeth Day.
She is survived by her dear sister, Sally Jane Day and her extended family to include seven beloved nieces and nephews: Karin (Brad) Matthiesen, Robert (Janet) Day, Steven (Karen) Day, Brian (Janet) Day, Julie (Andrew) Strickland, Thomas (Julia) Day, Peggy (Jason) Dvorak, her niece Judy Cuff, 16 great-nieces and -nephews, and six great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on January 2, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Zion Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials include the Oconomowoc Historical Society and Zion Episcopal Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the loving and faithful care of Linda Pinnt and her team.
