OCONOMOWOC
Marjorie Ann ‘Peg’ Harris
Marjorie Ann “Peg” Harris (nee Curtice) is survived by her children Marjorie (Joseph) Holland, Susan Harris (Pat Teiken), James Harris and Lynn (Scott) Graff; her grandchildren Rachel (Edward) Stoltman, Jeffrey (Darlene) Holland, Jacob Kudeck, Andrew Holland and Elizabeth (Jacob) Snyder; her step-grandchildren Melinda (Dale Anderson) Teiken, Christopher (Michelle McCullough) Teiken, Deanna (Forrest Franken) Edmondson, Alicia (Dan) Hotmar and Victoria (fiance Steven Porzky) Graff; great-grandchildren Theodore Stoltman, Megan Stoltman, Molly Stoltman, Aaron Holland and Gemma Holland; and step-great grandchildren Jacques Anderson, Benjamin Teiken, Kayla Teiken, Reilly McCullough, Cece McCullough, Willow Franken, Violet Franken, Ava Gutzdorf, Daisee Rae Hotmar and Lillian Mae Hotmar.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Robert E. Harris; her father, Edward Burton Curtice; her mother, Ethel June Wilson Curtice; and her sisters, Dorothy Lois Curtice Hinton and June Marie Curtis Miesel Holman.
Peg was born and grew up in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Oconomowoc in 1962 where she and Robert raised their family. In 1984 Bob and Peg spent their winters in Leesburg, Florida, and returned to live full time in Oconomowoc at Lake Terrace Apartments in 2010. She led a rich life. Peg loved learning, traveling, crafting, astrology, genealogy, music, dancing and reading. She enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E. (Association for Research and Enlightenment) would be appreciated.
Peg’s family would like to express a special “thank you” to the View at Pine Ridge II in Oconomowoc and Preceptor Hospice for the compassionate and loving care they provided to Mom.
Per Peg’s wishes, there will be no service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.