WAUKESHA
Marjorie J. Kirchenberg
Oct. 29, 1933 — Sept. 8, 2020
Marjorie J. Kirchenberg of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 86. She was born in West Allis on October 29, 1933, the daughter of John and Ethel (nee Raht) Keller.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Debra (Jeff) Proctor of Bowling Green, Ky., Stevan Kirchenberg of Waukesha, Linda Perrin of Waterford and Kurt (Deborah) Kirchenberg of Sorrento, Fla. She was the proud grandmother of Ryan (Megan) Proctor, Dylan (Ingrid) Proctor, Tessa (Kyle) Grabka, Ashley Kirchenberg, Jordan Kirchenberg, Justin Kapusta, Nicholas Kapusta, Benjamin Perrin and Joseph Perrin and great-grandmother of Waylon, Aven, Reya and Beckham.
She is further survived by her sister Jean (John) Lyford of Whitewater, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.
