WAUKESHA
Mark D. Hansen
Mark D. Hansen of Waukesha passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, following a brief illness at age 51. He is the father of Colin Hansen and Marisa Hansen; son of Margaret and the late Eric Hansen; brother of Colleen (Mark) Prindes, Kirstin (Will) Dolwick and Erika Hansen; beloved fiancee of Mishelle; and uncle of Brennan, Kailey and Griffin Dolwick and Kierra Hansen. He is also survived by his foreign exchange brother, Sergio Utrilla Rodas and family, and the mother of his children, Jennifer Hansen. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mark was a graduate of Waukesha South High School, attended UWLaCrosse and UW-Oshkosh and graduated with honors from ITT Tech. He was a huge sports enthusiast and fan of the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. Mark was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. He will be remembered with love and missed forever.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 12 noon. Private burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or coverings are required at church and CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect for the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.