OCONOMOWOC
Mark Griswold
May 3, 1967 - Nov. 29, 2020
Mark Griswold was born in Milwaukee on May 3, 1967. He lived in Oconomowoc his whole life. He passed away on November 29, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz., while receiving treatment for cancer
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marlene Griswold, and his brother Michael Griswold.
Mark has left behind his devoted wife, Tricia (Miles) Griswold, of 22 years. He was a doting father to son Evan, 19, daughters Megan, 17, and Laci, 12. Mark also leaves behind his brother John and sister-in-law Jeanine, brother Matt, brother Jake and sister-in-law Stacie, mother-in-law Pam Miles, sister-in-law Tracy (Miles) Wangerin and brother-in-law Todd Wangerin, and brother-in-law Jim Miles. Also, niece Alyssa (Griswold) Mariani and husband John with great-nieces Paeyton, Aria and Harper, nephews Travis, Nathan, Noah, Luke, Lucas and Maxwell, as well as so many good friends.
Mark attended Oconomowoc High School and was part of the graduating class of 1985. After high school, Mark gave college a try before enlisting in the Army where he served from January 1986-1992. In the Army and Army Reserves, he served as a drill sergeant and a tank commander at Fort Knox. During the last year he was in the Reserves, he met Trish, and they were inseparable since the day they met 28 years ago. Mark was co-owner of Griswold Construction Inc. with his brother John. You will see their amazing work around Oconomowoc and beyond, but you can appreciate it the most at the Memorial Park on Lac Labelle. You will also find Mark’s name on the wall for his service.
Mark loved his family. He loved watching and supporting his children in their sports. He found his passion for coaching in his kids. There was nothing Mark wanted to do more than to get out on the field to help coach girls’ softball and be on the court helping coach girls’ basketball. While in Arizona for treatment, that’s all he talked about, just wanting to get back to coaching. Mark loved nothing more than sharing his knowledge and love for sports through coaching the youth. Mark had such a big, kind heart. He had a sweet smile and always something funny to say. You just wanted to be around him. He is missed terribly. There will never be another.
Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life next year. As soon as plans are set, the public will be notified. Also, for anyone looking to donate toward expenses and Mark’s kids’ college funds, an account is being set up at Bank Five Nine.
The family is so grateful to everyone for all the support that has been given to them. It has been a very hard couple of years, but they always felt so much love.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.