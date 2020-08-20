WAUKESHA
Mark Mouradian
Jan. 5, 1959 — Aug. 13, 2020
Mark Mouradian was welcomed home to heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 61. He was the dear husband of the late Kathleen, proud dad of Mark II (Caroline) and April (Aaron) and loving grandpa of Markie, Alex, Lillian, Natia, and Kaia. He was the son of Pete (the late Dona); brother of the late Peter, Robyn (Ron), and Dave; and brother-in-law of Barbara (Jack). He was the uncle of Luke, Laura (Nick), Morgan, Taylor, and Connor and is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 10 a.m. - 12 p..m at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave, Waukesha. Memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks are required. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Boelter Food Service Design, Dr. Hake and his team at ProHealth Care Mukwonago, and AngelsGrace Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, HAWS, or AngelsGrace Hospice appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-321-7440.