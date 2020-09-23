PEWAUKEE
Mark Steven Seider
Feb. 5, 1959 — Sept. 17, 2020
Mark Steven Seider passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 61. He married Lynn on July 16, 1983, and they enjoyed over 37 years of marriage.
Mark is survived by his wife, Lynn; his two sons, Patrick and Matthew; his mother, Marlys; his mother-inlaw, Elisabeth; his two brothers, Michael and Kevin (Kate); four nieces and nephews; and one grand-nephew. He is further survived by many friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Virgil, and his father-in-law, Hans.
Mark attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned a BBA in Accounting and Management Information Systems in 1981. He earned a MS in Management Information Systems in 1985. Mark worked as a computer project manager and maintained a project management professional (PMP) certification.
Mark enjoyed supporting his family. He dedicated volunteer time to coaching his sons through Pewaukee Youth Baseball, where he also served as treasurer for over a decade. He enjoyed volunteering at miscellaneous school, music and sporting functions. He gladly offered his time to travel and chaperone multiple trips, along with attending as many performances and games as he could. He enjoyed being a den leader for his sons through Cub Scouts, and helping with Boy Scout events as his sons grew older. Mark loved to read and had a thirst for knowledge; and with that, became a wealth of information in all subject areas.
Visitation will be held on September 26, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
The funeral service follows in the chapel at 11 a.m.
Burial will occur at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.