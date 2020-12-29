Marlene L. Murphy (nee Springer)

Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.