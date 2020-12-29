WAUKESHA
Marlene L. Murphy (nee Springer)
Aug. 16, 1932 - Dec. 27, 2020
Marlene L. Murphy (nee Springer), a lifelong Waukesha resident, found eternal peace on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born in Waukesha on August 16, 1932, the daughter of John and Olga (nee Bloedow) Springer.
She was a 1951 graduate of Waukesha High School. On April 26, 1952, she married James “Jim” C. Murphy and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage together until his passing in 2012. Marlene worked in the office for Waukesha Engine, before becoming a mother and devoting her life to raising her family as a homemaker. She cherished get-togethers and meals with her family, and loved dessert, especially ice cream. She had a love for music, and always enjoyed listening to Kenny Rogers, Elvis, Tony Bennett and rock ‘n roll. She also enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the choir in her younger years. Marlene was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Jim Murphy of Waukesha, Tom Murphy of Coloma, Cindy Murphy-Sayles of Waukesha and Dawn Murphy-Johnson of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Denny (Kristin) Sayles of Oconomowoc and Jennie Johnson of Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren, Jayden, Owen, and Addison Sayles. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband Jim, she was preceded in death by her son John Charles Murphy in 2008, her sister Marguerite Raduechel and brother Harold Springer.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Matthews of Pewaukee, Marlene’s home the last two years, the doctors, and nurses at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their care in Marlene’s final days, to Curative Waukesha for all their assistance, and to Frank and Heidi Hughes, Marlene’s next-door neighbors, for their friendship and immense help over the years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 2, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association of SE WI, 620 S. 76th St., #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.