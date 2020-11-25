WAUKESHA
Marlene M. Books (nee Smart)
May 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2020
Marlene M. Books (nee Smart), a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 79. Marlene was born on May 19, 1941, the daughter of Ira and Mary Smart.
She worked as a CNA until her retirement. Marlene enjoyed spending time at the casino with her daughter Kelly and friend Edye and watching Lifetime movies. She loved her cat, entertaining, and especially chocolate. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Marlene would always say: “It’s a holiday, let the kids eat dessert first.”
Marlene will be dearly missed by her children, Clay (Patty) Books, Kelly (Rick) Woolridge, Jodi Books and Chris (Dawn) Books; grandchildren Travis, Derek, Mandy, Dalton, Cortney, Shannon and Colton; great-grandchildren Dominick, Sophia, Alivia, Rylie, Chris and Halo; and sister Helen (Oliver) Butterfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Books; and siblings Janet, Margie, Mary, Ruth, Merlin, and Frank.
The visitation for Marlene will be held on Saturday, November 28, from 9 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Entombment will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
