Martha J. Chase (nee Linquist)
Sept. 26, 1944 - Nov. 12, 2020
Martha J. Chase (nee Linquist) passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the age of 76.
Martha was born September 26, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. Her family moved to Wisconsin when she was a teenager and she graduated from Wauwatosa East High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and was a teacher for many years.
She was the loving wife of the late Jerome H. Chase; mother of Amy (Wade) Kemnitz, Anne (Kelvin) Price and Michael (Krystal) Chase; and loving and proud grandmother to Nathan and Nicole Kemnitz. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, and sisters Mary Wille and Marilee Zarov.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Martha’s name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.