WAUKESHA
Martha Muñoz
Martha Muñoz of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born in Waukesha, the daughter of Encarnacion and Martha (nee Lopez) Muñoz. Martha graduated from Waukesha High School. She had a long and wonderful career working as a florist in many great flower shops, where she used her love of crafting to create beautiful works of art. She loved her work and the people she worked with. She enjoyed socializing and helping others.
She will be sadly missed by her sisters M. Gloria Muñoz and Rosa E. Muñoz. She is further survived by Aunt Tata, cousins, other relatives, wonderful friends and her dog Diva.
A special thank you to Martha’s aunts and cousins who were always there for her. Thank you to Dr. L Elangovan, Dr. Wittman, the dialysis nurses and AngelsGrace Hospice for taking such great care of her.
A private graveside service will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Martha’s name can be made out to H.A.W.S. (701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188).
