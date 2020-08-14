Martin Bernhardt Matschkus
Jan. 19, 1927 — Aug. 12, 2020
Martin Bernhardt Matschkus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 93 years as a result of the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Patriarch of the family, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Father of Monika (Steve) Anderson, Linda Sawa and Martina (John) Carpenter. Opa of Ingrid (Steve), Joshua (Candice), Erik (Danielle), Jessica (Andy), Jennifer (Steve), Ryan (Kimberly) and Chelsea. Gross-opa to 12. Further survived by family and friends in Germany and the U.S.
Preceded in death by his beloved son Bernie; his wife, Anna (Wirsch); and siblings Walter, Hans, Georg, Michel, Gretel and Annie.
Martin was born January 19, 1927, near Dawillen, a small town near the coast of the Baltic sea in present-day Lithuania (then Prussia). Near the end of World War II, he fled by night with family to Germany settling for a time in Regensburg, Bavaria. There he met Anna (Anni) Wirsch, who had similarly fled from Romania. They married and emigrated to the U.S. on June 16, 1952. Sponsored by the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, they came to Milwaukee. Once there, Martin made this country his own without sacrificing his German identity and culture. A carpenter by trade, he started his own successful construction business in 1954. He also later owned a farm near Watertown and apartment buildings (built by his company) in Milwaukee and Beaver Dam. He did all this and more without the use of two fingers, lost in a farming accident in his youth. In later years, Martin and Anni split time between homes in Wauwatosa, Fort Myers, Fla., and Eagle River. Above everything, Martin was a kind and gracious man who was always ready with words of wisdom or a smile and a beer. No one who met Martin could resist being his friend, and Martin never left a friend, or family member, in need.
Visitation will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, on Monday, August 17, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow right after.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.