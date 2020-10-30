WAUKESHA
Marvin J. Milosch
Nov. 6, 1927 — Oct. 21, 2020
Marvin J. Milosch of Waukesha was born into eternal life on October 21, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on November 6, 1927, in Bayview, the only child of Roman and Mary (nee Karasiewicz) Milosch. He grew up on the southside of Milwaukee, where he was surrounded by many relatives and friends. He spent 15 months in the U.S. Army stationed at Camp Stoneman in California. Marvin was employed for 46 years by the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel as a mailer.
Marvin met Joyce Streck on a blind date, fell in love and were married in 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. They built a home on Ayrshire Lane in Waukesha, where they raised their five children and lived for 50 years.
Marvin loved sailing and was an active member of South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee until he gave it up to raise his young and growing family.
During his retirement, Marvin and Joyce were members of the Family Motor Coach Association. They traveled the United States over the years going to new places and making new friends. Marvin loved spending time with his family and visiting friends.
Marvin was a proud member of Local Union ITU #23, was proud of his country and was especially proud of his Polish heritage. He was a hardworking, quiet, gentle and humble man and was dedicated to the well-being of his family. He would help anyone in need whether they asked or not.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce. He is further survived by his children Mark Milosch, Mary Milosch and Amy (Todd) Halverson, all of Waukesha, Jim Milosch (Lehn Boonsook) of Lisbon, and Mike (Amy) Milosch of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and grandchildren Bryan and Jacob Halverson, and Roman, Samantha, and Grayson Milosch. Marvin is further survived by cousin and friend Joyce Dedrick.
The Milosch family is extremely grateful and would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Avalon Square and Heartland Hospice who cared for Marvin over the last several years.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha or Heartland Hospice of Milwaukee would be appreciated.
