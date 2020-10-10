WAUKESHA
Mary A. Deck
Nov. 12, 1929 — Oct. 7, 2020
Mary A. Deck (nee Woolsey) joined her beloved husband of 67 years, George, into eternal life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was born November 12, 1929, in Booneville, IN. She was the loving mother of John Deck, Joseph (Diane Vanest) Deck and Janet (Allen) Dembski; proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also is lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held in late summer/early fall of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.