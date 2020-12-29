MUKWONAGO
Mary A. Pett
Dec. 17, 1928 - Dec. 24, 2020
Mary Anne Pett, 92, of Mukwonago, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn. She was born December 17, 1928, to the late Helen and William Bellesbach in Altoona.
She was married to the love of her life, Daniel J. Pett of Mukwonago.
Mary was the loving mother of eight children with her first husband, John Fisher, who preceded her in death: Steve Fisher, Sylvia (Daniel) Young, Katherine (Ralph) Spano, Jack (Pam) Fisher, Timothy Fisher, Susan (Randy) Domres, Mary Lou (Bruce) Heck and Ted (Tess) Fisher, and stepdaughter Lynn Burt of Eau Claire. She was preceded in death by her son Steve; daughter Mary Lou; her brothers John Bellesbach and Richard Bellesbach; and sister Shirley Green. She was the treasured grandmother to 22 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren, and a treasured friend to many other friends and relatives from the Bellesbach, Fisher and Pett families.
Mary was an incredibly hard-working mother, known not only for taking exceptional care of her own family, but many others during hard and difficult times. She will be especially remembered for her unforgettable personality, strength of spirit and the generous attention and care she showed to friends, neighbors, and, often times, strangers in need. She was an inspiration to everyone that knew her.
For almost 55 years, Mary enjoyed an incredible life of love, worship, fun and travel with her husband Dan, the love of her life. They lived in the Mukwonago area for many years before retiring to Bella Vista, Arkansas, enjoying great times with great friends there. After moving back to Wisconsin, they eventually landed back in the Mukwonago area to be closer to family and friends.
Mary was the finest example of kindness, generosity, and love that anyone could imagine. People were drawn to her infectious smile, fun-loving ways and sense of humor. Her card-playing skills were bothersome to everyone that tried to hang on to their money! No store, shop or rummage sale was ever the same after experiencing her keen sense of negotiation skills. Mary has been described by many as fiercely independent, incredibly strong and amazingly funny! Her greatest joy was spending time with her huge family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so looking forward to the pandemic being over with so she could physically hold, for the first time, her two newest great-grandbabies, Kamden and Baby Kottwitz. Her kind heart and strong faith were kept full of love and hope for all. Mary had an amazing knack for making each child, grandchild, or friend feel like they were so very special. She accepted every challenge that God gave her with true grit and faith in God’s plan for her. She was truly blessed with a long and beautiful life.
Mary’s final days were spent at Lakeland Health Care Center where their hard-working, compassionate staff members took great care of her. A special thank you goes out to them, to the staff at Linden Ridge Communities in Mukwonago, and to Lorna, mom’s wonderful and amazingly kind hospice nurse from St. Croix Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s honor can be made to Good Shepherd Church in East Troy, or any of the above-mentioned facilities.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be held in the summer of 2021. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy, with a private internment at North Prairie Cemetery.
Thelan Funeral Home in North Prairie will be assisting the Pett Family. Please feel free to sign her guestbook, and share your thoughts, photos or memories of Mary at their website, www.thelanfh.com.