Mary A. Schaefer (nee Gollwitzer)
March 5, 1939 — Aug. 5, 2020
Mary A. Schaefer (nee Gollwitzer), age 81, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully August 5, 2020, at Angels Grace in Oconomowoc.
Mary was born March 5, 1939, to John and Helen Gollwitzer in Milwaukee.
She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Schaefer and loving mother of Dan (Sue) Schaefer of Waukesha and Jenny (Tom) Kachel of Madison; grandchildren D.J.
and Bryan Schaefer, and Madeline Kachel; sisters Jackie Bartoli of Waukesha and Katy Vehlow Scottsdale, Ariz.; and brother John Gollwitzer (Sheila) Texarcana, Texas. Mary loved going to restaurants with family and monthly luncheons with high school groups.
Cheering for the Brewers, Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers was her favorite pastime. Trips to N.Y.C. for Broadway plays, winter trips to Arizona were always special. Just a week ago she had a beautiful boat cruise on Pewaukee Lake. It definitely made her heart smile with memories of growing up on the lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a huge thank you to staff and volunteers at AngelsGrace. They are a blessing. Memorials to St. Jude’s ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, are appreciated.
Private family services.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.