OCONOMOWOC
Mary Ann Chuck
July 25, 1929 - Nov. 17, 2020
Mary Ann Chuck finally found peace on November 17, 2020, at the age of 91.
She was the loving mother of Karen, Nancy and Kenneth (Karen); and the proud grandmother of Kyle (Teresa) and Kevin. She is further survived by her sister, Betty Polansky; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mueller; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, John and Mary Susan; and sister, Dorothy Mueller.
The middle of three daughters, Mary Ann was born July 25, 1929, in Bon Carbo, Colorado. She graduated from Trinidad High School in 1947. In 1948, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington.
Long before internet dating, Mary Ann’s mother suggested this bored girl write to a serviceman, and they found a soldier’s name through the Slovenian newspaper “The Prosveta.” She became pen pals with Kenneth “Bob” Chuck. He was smitten, and when he returned from military duty he traveled from Wisconsin to Tacoma to visit. After a long-distance courtship, Mary Ann and Bob were married on April 15, 1950, in Tacoma.
She joined her husband, along with his parents, Jessie and Charles Chuck, as owners and operators of Chuck’s Supper Club on Silver Lake in Oconomowoc until it was sold in 1994.
During those restaurant years, Mary Ann was known as the “hostess with the mostess,” greeting everyone who walked through the doors as a friend. She served as the gracious “First Lady” of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association while her husband served as president of the WRA in 1985.
Mary Ann and Bob enjoyed traveling with family and friends; Hawaii was a favorite destination. They also enjoyed sporting events such as the Indy 500, Badger and Green Bay Packer football, and Milwaukee Wave soccer.
She had a green thumb, loved working outdoors and had a passion for planting flowers. Her efforts were rewarded when she was recognized with the Oconomowoc Women’s Club Beautiful Yard of the Month award.
Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, and the generosity and love she showed toward her family.
Nothing brought her more joy than the role of Grandma to Kyle and Kevin, including chaperoning school field trips, overnights at Hampton Inn, train rides, watching her grandsons play soccer, trips to Wisconsin Dells and lots of miniature golf.
Per her wishes, no formal services will be held.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brenda Boschek for her kind care over the years, and the nurses and staff of Shorehaven and Vitas Hospice for the care and support they provided at the end of her life. We would also like to thank the many caregivers from ComForCare and Procare Plus; without their assistance we wouldn’t have been able to care for our mother at home these past seven years.
Donations, if desired, may be made to a charity of one’s choice. She will be forever in our hearts.
