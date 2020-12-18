Mary Ann Schaefer (nee Schulze)
March 8, 1938 - Dec. 11, 2020
Mary Ann Schaefer (nee Schulze) died peacefully on December 11, 2020. Mary was born March 8, 1938, in Waukesha, and is the loving daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothea Schulze.
Beloved mom, grandma, and soon-to-be great-grandma, she will be forever cherished and remembered by her children, Mary, Sarah (Patrick) Coffey, Kent II (Jane), Martha (Gregory Sr.) Fenech, Mark (Marsha), David (Kim), Thomas (Andrea) and John (Mina); and grandchildren, Carly, Kent III, Ryan, Connor, Gregory Jr., Brianna, Logan, Samantha, Maxwell, Emily, Ellen, Mark, Amanda, and Keaton. Mary is survived by her brother, Joseph (Emily); father of her children, Kent C. Schaefer; and is preceded in death by her brothers Frederick, David and John. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary was a lifelong parishioner and active member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Brookfield, and was involved in numerous community organizations. Her greatest devotions were her children, grandchildren, family and faith.
A funeral service and Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Dominic Catholic Parish or to a Catholic charity of your choice.
Harder Funeral Home of Brookfield is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.harderfuneralhome.com.