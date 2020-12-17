OCONOMOWOC
Mary C. Whelan
Nov. 25, 1926 - Dec. 8, 2020
Mary Catherine (nee Kloiber) Whelan was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Rose Kloiber.
She spent her childhood growing up with her cousins in Milwaukee. She graduated from West Allis High School. She was united in marriage on June 29, 1944, to Edward Earl Whelan at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, where she was a lifelong member.
Mary was a homemaker, Cub Scout leader, she enjoyed reading and many years of camping and taking trips with her best friends Puddy and Ray Czerwinski. She was past president of the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Terri) of Lutz, Fla., Patricia (Paul) Gilpatrick of Oconomowoc, Dennis (Linda) of Belleville, Ill., Brian of Oconomowoc, Kevin “Tittle” (Sue) of Hartland and Amy Duffenbach of Eau Claire; grandchildren Mickey, Megan, Ryan, Kelon, Tara, Shannon, Kelly, Earl, Erin, Sean, Shaylyn, Maddy, Kevin Jr., Charles, Kayla and Cullen; two step-grandchildren, Samantha and Josh; 20 great-grandchildren; along with many nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Edward Earl (1991); and son Edward Earl Jr. (1960); and great friends Puddy and Ray Czerwinski.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff at AngelsGrace. We truly appreciate the comforting care she received during her final journey.
Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life with a Mass will be scheduled in the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oconomowoc VFW Post 2260.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.