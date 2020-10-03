WAUKESHA
Mary E. Champion
May 16, 1955 — Oct. 1, 2020
Mary E. Champion, age 65, of Waukesha, crossed the finish line on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born in Waukesha on May 16, 1955, to Walter and Alice (nee Hartkopf) Champion.
Mary was passionate about open wheel auto racing; so much so she made a career out of it by writing newspaper columns and blogs for several racing organizations. She was a longtime caregiver for her mother, Alice Champion, who preceded her in death on June 29, 2020. She will be remembered as a caring mother, aunt, cousin and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Grant (fiancee Melissa Tapp) Champion-Sciuti of Madison; former husband, Daniel Sciuti of Waukesha; cousins Lynda Lyons of Kennewick, Wash., and Cynthia Woods of Las Vegas; and friends Russ Lake and Jerry and Sandy Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Graveside services will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon at 1:15 p.m.
Due to COVID protocols, masks or face coverings will be required at the funeral home, social distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be provided.
