Mary Ellen McMahon
Sept. 14, 1927 — May 19, 2020
Mary Ellen McMahon was born on September 14, 1927, to Thomas and Jean Youniss in Fond du Lac. She was a welcomed addition to her older brother, Don, followed by her brother Dick, her sister, Helen, and brother Jim. Mary grew up in Green Bay where she was always surrounded by her family. After high school she attended Marquette University (We Are Marquette!) and upon graduation she started her life as a teacher and mother. She was blessed with four beautiful and caring children. She was a devoted English teacher and loved shaping the lives of each and every one of her students.
She was an active member of the Oconomowoc community; she loved volunteering at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, the Oconomowoc Food Pantry, and in the Oconomowoc School System. Mary was a proud parishioner at St. Catherine’s and enjoyed listening to their choir music.
She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, attending book club and working out at the YMCA – where she accomplished rowing 1 million meters at the age of 90. She was an avid reader, loved crocheting prayer shawls, and talking politics. Mary was a dedicated Green Bay Packer fan and owner, Go Pack Go! She loved her family time and valued every moment with them.
Mary, lovingly known by her family as Meema, was a kind, caring, thoughtful, sweet, loving, and generous woman, mother, teacher, friend, and grandmother. She passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020 and was welcomed with open arms by the Lord. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Gayle (Donald) Caya, Timothy “Tim” (Mary) McMahon, Margaret “Molly” McMahon, and James “Jim” (Sandra) McMahon. Her memory will be kept alive by her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Kasandra (Chris), Benjamin, Elise (Shane), Jacob, Alison, Clare, Kyle, Cameron, Jaden, Logan, Xavier, and Connor. Her grandpets, Ruby, Smudgy, and Layne, will miss her immensely. She will be missed dearly by her siblings, Donald (Jean) Youniss, Helen Grieb, James (Dorothy) Youniss and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Jean Youniss, and her brother Richard Youniss.
Mary has lived an amazing 92 years of life and we want to thank her for the countless memories we’ve gotten to have with her. She gave us a wonderful last week of life and we are beyond grateful to have those final days with her. Mary Ellen, Meema, will be treasured forever. We hope she is having an amazing Lebanese meal in heaven for us.
A special thanks to Jane, Monica, and everyone at Compassionate Care who helped our Mom/Grandmother during the last days of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of Mary’s favorite organizations: Oconomowoc Food Pantry, Oconomowoc Scholarship Foundation, St. Catherine’s of Alexandra, or the YMCA at Pabst Farms.
Memorial and funeral services will be held at a later time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com for any updated service information.