WAUKESHA
Mary J. Fauerbach (nee Gorman)
Mary J. Fauerbach (nee Gorman), a longtime Waukesha resident, was born to eternal life and joined her husband in heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020, at age 91.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on May 1, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. A public visitation and memorial
Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, or Waukesha Catholic (Schools), 221 S.Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Please see Thursday’s edition for the complete obituary.
