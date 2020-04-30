WAUKESHA
Mary J. Fauerbach (nee Gorman)
May 21, 1928 — April 27, 2020
Mary J. Fauerbach (nee Gorman), 91, a long time Waukesha resident was born to eternal life, joining her husband, Dick, in heaven on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Madison on May 21, 1928, the daughter of Martin and Johanna (nee Gordon) Gorman, Irish dairy farmers in Oregon, on the outskirts of Madison. She was a graduate of Edgewood High School and attended Edgewood College. On June 28, 1952, she married Richard N. Fauerbach at Holy Mother of Consolation in Oregon, Wisconsin. They moved to Waukesha in 1958, where they raised their three daughters. Mary was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed 13 years serving the faculty and students as the St. Mary school secretary. She also found enjoyment volunteering as part of the Christian Women and Catholic Study Club, and was a member of Waukesha Service Club, Beacon Lights, various bridge clubs, Jestfers and the Red Hatters. Mary was a wonderful cook and baker, delighted in entertaining her family and friends, had special talents in decor and floral arranging and giving it her best shot on the golf course. Most of all, she will be remembered for her Irish traits of an outspoken personality, warmth, and fun-loving. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Memories of Mary will be cherished by her family: daughters, Mary Ellen Aspenson, Ann (Robert) Smart, Waukesha, and Kathleen (LaVerne ‘Doc’) Best of Orangeville, Illinois. She is the proud grandma of Michael (Karla) Smart, Jeffrey Smart, Kaitlyn Best, Eric Best and Peter Aspenson, and great-grandma to Tanner and Landon Smart. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Gladys Gorman, nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
In addition to her husband Richard and their angel babies, she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Thomas (Mary) Gorman, Philip Gorman and Helen (Richard) Milton; and was the last survivor of that generation of the Fauerbach family of Philip (Dawn) Fauerbach, Walter (Margaret) Fauerbach, Edward (Alice) Fauerbach, David (Corinne) Fauerbach, Mary (Jack) Spohn and Ann (Ralph) Gibson.
A private funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Mass and reception will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Waukesha Catholic School System or St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
The family extends sincere gratitude to long time care givers, Martin Kern, MD, and Kevin Kennedy, DDS, along with caregivers at Avalon Manor, 2nd floor, and Seasons Hospice.
