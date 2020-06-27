MUKWONAGO
Mary Jane Durr (nee Pitrof)
Mary Jane Durr (nee Pitrof) of Mukwonago passed into God's waiting arms on June 20, 2020, to join her beloved husband, Donald, her son Steven (the late Christie) and her parents Daisy and George Pitrof.
She is survived by her loving children Linda (Robert) Zanon, Michael (Irma), Donald (the late Joan) and Lisa (the late Terry Bosko) Durr, along with 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Services were held.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving
the family.