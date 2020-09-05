BROOKFIELD
Mary Jane (Rittler) Woods
Feb. 12, 1927 — Aug. 4, 2020
Mary Jane Woods passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, at the Congregational Home in Brookfield at the age of 93. Jane was born on February 12, 1927, to Mary Alice (Rouse) and Floyd Weinberger Rittler in Mundelein, Ill. The family lived in Mundelein until 1943 when they bought a dairy farm (now Mukwonago Park) in southeastern Wisconsin. Jane graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1945 and attended Stout State University. While working as an administrative assistant in Milwaukee, Jane met a young civil engineering school graduate, Robert L. Woods, whom she married in July of 1951. Five children followed between 1953 and 1959, each born in a different city, as the couple built and sold their homes. In 1963 the family relocated to Sheboygan, where they acquired a large aluminum boat hull and finished it as a motorsailer. In 1972 they moved onto the boat and made their way down the Mississippi River to Florida. They eventually sailed to the Bahamas, the Caribbean and across the Atlantic to Europe and the British Isles. Jane was a first mate extraordinaire — always ready, willing and fearlessly standing by her captain throughout these and all of their life adventures together. In 1974 the family settled in Satellite Beach, FL, making occasional sailing trips to the Bahamas with various family members and friends. Ship logs indicate that, by the time of Bob’s passing in 1999, they had traveled over 45,000 miles by sea. Jane continued to reside in Florida at the home the couple built on Merritt Island until 1974 when she returned to Wisconsin to be near her daughters.
Jane was a loving and hardworking wife, mother, grandmother and bookkeeper for the family businesses. She was devoted to the Christian Science faith community and gave generously of her time and energy in its support. In her later years, she particularly enjoyed hosting “game days” at her home for church members and other friends. Jane’s steadfast love for her family and her beautiful, always ready smile will be especially missed.
Jane is survived by her children, Lee Ann (Charles) Davies, Linda Stewart, David (Christie) Woods, Daniel (Laurel) Woods, and Peter (Heidi) Woods; grandchildren Cristopher Davies, Matthew (Stephanie) Davies, Trevor (Victoria) Davies, Lyndley (Henry) Woodd, Lorilyn (Matt) McCue, Rachael Woods, Meagan (Michael) Wildwood, Amber (Adam) Williams, Jasmine Woods, Samuel Woods, Charlie Woods, Annabelle Woods; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Donna Gottschalk and brother John (Connie) Rittler.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, sisters Ruth (Charles) Hoskins, Patricia (Jim) Williams, Betty Rittler; and twin brother. Floyd “Wayne” (Mary) Rittler.
Private interment will be at the Rittler family plot in Mundelein, Ill., at Diamond Lake Cemetery. Due to the current COVID situation, a celebration of Jane’s life is planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the donor’s favorite charity.