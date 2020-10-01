Mary Jane Zimmerman
Jan. 27, 1943 — Sept. 28, 2020
Mary Jane Zimmerman, 77, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Mary Jane was born on January 27, 1943, in Marshfield, the daughter of Edward and Marjorie (Stosick) Krommel. She married the love of her life James Zimmerman on September 8, 1962, at Lake Mills Moravian Church and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage before his passing in January of 2009. Mary Jane was a member of Watertown Moravian Church for many years. She retired from Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc after over 20 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, traveling, and most of all shopping. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mary Jane is survived by her children Susan (Tom) McMahon and Sandra (Kevin) Kaul; four grandchildren, Ashley (Andy), Brian, Corey and Deandra; and her brother William (Mary) Krommel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother John.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. Kurt Liebenow presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials in Mary Jane's honor to Watertown Moravian Church would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.