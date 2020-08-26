LAKE TOMAHAWK
Mary Jean DeMuth (Heffernan)
Dec. 23, 1942 — Aug. 22, 2020
Mary Jean DeMuth (Heffernan) (aka Little George) of Lake Tomahawk went home to be with family and friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born December 23, 1942, Mary was a Christmas baby. This may explain her terrific enthusiasm for the holiday and her extraordinary ability to host elaborate celebrations with family, friends, acquaintances, and anyone who might benefit from her generosity.
On December 15, 1962, she married her college sweetheart, James DeMuth (aka Larry). Together they raised four children in Waukesha: Laura (Martin), John (Bobbi), Douglas (Pilar) and Jeffrey (Becky). Mary and Larry moved to Lake Tomahawk in 1997 and remained husband and wife for 58 years.
Receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing, Mary’s generosity and hospitality has touched many individuals and organizations over a lifetime of serving her community.
Mary enjoyed many hobbies, most of which were examples of her giving spirit and hospitable nature including: all things cooking-related — baking cookies, large meal preparation and appetizers. There was never a shortage of food at Mary’s home; all things sewing — dolls, dresses, costumes and quilts that were almost always gifts to brighten someone’s life; all things crafting — Mary and Larry both enjoyed creating decorations to celebrate the holidays, some of these creations remained on display year-round. She also enjoyed her family time (usually around a campfire), and looking for bargains at yard sales, auctions and antiques stores.
Mary had tremendous love for her grandchildren: Alexander (Laura and Martin), Steve (aka Tara) and Sarah (John and Bobbi), and Ellie and Adam (Jeff and Becky), and one great-grand child Shaylee (Steve), who all benefitted greatly from her examples of generosity and kindness.
Mary had two sisters, Nancy Smidle (David) of Kewaunee and Judy Rundle (Jim) of Annandale, Va.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Robert C. Heffernan; mother, Hila Heffrenan; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and David Smidle; brother-in-law Jim Rundle; and a grandson, Alexander DeMuth.
Mary is survived by her husband, James; sister Judy; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren previously mentioned; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Whether it be opening her home to a person in need, or collecting blood for the Blood Center of Wisconsin, Mary was an example of generosity and true humanity. She will forever be in our hearts and behaviors. May she rest in peace.
Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.