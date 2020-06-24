WAUKESHA
Mary Jo Schroeder
Mary Jo Schroeder of Waukesha passed away peacefully June 19, 2020, at the age of 62.
April 22, 1958 — June 19, 2020
Mary will be loved and missed by surviving sons Brian (Amy) and Kevin (Stacey), and grandchildren Cassandra, Graham and Megan. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Steph Alvarez, Judy (Jesse) Medina, Donna Moede, Michael Cotton, Karen (Butch) Jones and Joseph (Vicki) Cotton Jr., along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Schroeder; parents Joseph and Virginia Cotton; brothers Jake Cotton, Chuck Cotton, Rich Cotton, Paul Cotton and Patrick Cotton; and sister Carm Alvarez.
The family would like to send a special thank you to AngelsGrace Hospice for the care they gave her along with the family.
Cremation Society of Waukesha, 262-436-9400, is serving the family.