WAUKESHA
Mary Josephine Ricco
July 6, 1928 — Dec. 17, 2020
Mary Josephine Ricco (nee Castronovo), 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Mary was born to the late Alfred and Pauline (DiSalvo) Castronovo in Milwaukee on July 6, 1928. She spent most of her childhood in Milwaukee, only departing for a short while to reside in Sicily. She married the late Vincent J. Ricco on June 5, 1948, at St. Matthew’s Church in Milwaukee. She was the loving mother of John (Nancy) Ricco and James (Marlene) Ricco; caring sister of the late Peter and Paul; treasured aunt and cousin to many. She was proud grandmother to Carmen (David) Michaelis, Bryan Shepard, Joanna Ricco, Vincent (Lizz Blaise) Ricco, Gina (Bobby) Kufalk, Adam Shepard and Theresa (Nate) Schreiber.
Mary was a pillar of love and an example of faith for her entire family. It was at St. William Parish in Waukesha where she continued to grow her faith. It was also at St. William that — at a time in life when people lose their friends to old age — she continued to gather more.
Among her greatest attributes was her open mind and open heart. An eternal source of laughter and positivity, she had a magnetic confidence about her. To know her was to love her. Mary knew how to work a room, always with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. She was a beloved friend. Mary understood better than most the value of nurturing relationships. She loved to spend time with friends over a meal, at aqua aerobics, enjoying theater and music, playing her infamous kazoo at birthday club or, simply, just because.
Mary was masterful at making you feel like you were her favorite: whether it was with a bag of licorice, a can of black olives, or a fresh pair of white socks, she was always prepared to give.
However, her greatest joy in life was delighting in the simple presence of her nine great-grandchildren. Listening to them and conversing, whether in person or on the telephone, filled Mary’s heart with endless joy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. William Parish in Waukesha or Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Mary Josephine Ricco’s name.
A visitation will be held at Cesarz, Charapata, and Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. Private burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call (262) 542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.