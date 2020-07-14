WAUKESHA
Mary M. (Adam) Hampton
Lifelong Waukesha resident Mary M. (Adam) Hampton found peace on July 8, 2020, at the age of 90, after devoting her life to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hampton, and daughter Peggy Hampton Concotelli. Also preceding her in death was her mother, Frieda, and dad, Albert Adam; brother Lt. Col. Donald Adam (Patricia Liendecker); brother John Adam (Mary Jane Lyons and Margaret Deising); and nephew Donald Adam (Cindy Nash).
Mary attended Union School and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1947. She attended the Milwaukee Business College and then worked at the Veteran’s Hospital in Waukesha as a secretary to one of the doctors. Following that, Mary worked at the courthouse in the University of Wisconsin Extension office for 10 years, Amron Corporation, and RTE Purchasing Department. She served as the executive secretary to RTE’s director, CEO, president and vice president until they were bought out by Cooper.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane Hampton (Jim Bruckner) of Brookfield; son-in-law Frank Concotelli of Waukesha; grandsons Steve Concotelli (Marci Schroeder) of Middleton and Daniel Concotelli of Eagle; great-grandchildren, Michael, Andrea and Adam; dear nieces and nephews and their siblings, Shelly Burk (Jim and Kara); and many friends.
Mary found great joy in spending time at family functions with her grandsons, great-grandchildren, family and friends. The holidays were important to Mary. She was also extremely proud of the history of her father and grandfather being brew masters at the Fox Head Brewery in Waukesha. The family will miss Mary’s stories of her childhood years growing up and raising her family in Waukesha.
Per Mary’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be private for the family only at Prairie Home Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the LindenGrove facilities of Mukwonago for all of their continued support and care of Mary in her final years with them. The personalized care and support given to Mary by the staff was deeply appreciated. As well, a special thank you to the hospice team of Compassionate Care Hospice.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.