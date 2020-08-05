Mary S. Black
Mary S. Black passed away July 26, 2020, at the age of 76. Mary was born in Waukesha, daughter to Jack and Helen (nee Burrow) Smart. She cherished her garden club and will be remembered for her generous heart, the love for her family, gardening, and animals. Mary always had a smile and a kind word for everyone.
Mary is survived by her children John (Ann), Julie (Larry), Brenda (Nick) and Alison (Steve) and her grandchildren Hunter, Logan, Quinn, Bailey, Heather, Becca, Sadie, Thomas, Deklan, Kiera, Ellie, Abigale and Landen.
The Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Retzer Nature Center community room and outdoor patio area, which will be from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on August 9, and masks are required.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.