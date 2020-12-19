MaryEllen Connell (nee Fleming)
MaryEllen Connell (nee Fleming) found peace on December 13, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and daughter Judi.
She is survived by her loving children Gary, Dennis, Edward and Mary (Lynn), and grandchildren Eric (Hannah), Sarah (Tim), Kelly, Jessica, Emma, Sophie and Genevieve. Great-grandma of Carson, Payton, Charlotte, Isabella and Ellwyn. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Highway D, Genesee Depot, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery at 2 p.m.
