WATERTOWN
Matthew ‘Matt’ C. McCormack
Oct. 17, 1952 — Aug. 8, 2020
Matthew “Matt” C. McCormack, 67, of Watertown, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, at 4 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the American Heart or Lung Association or the charity of one’s choice.
Matthew Charles McCormack was born on October 17, 1952, to Thomas and Elizabeth (nee Groessel) McCormack in Milwaukee. In 1972 he graduated from Oconomowoc High School. On October 22, 1977, he married Diane Schlieve. Matt worked at Wisconsin Centrifugal Casting Company (MetalTek) for over 30 years in the foundry. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing, and buying and selling items at flea markets.
He is survived by his wife, Diane McCormack of Watertown; his sons, Jedd McCormack of Watertown,
Ryan (Heather) McCormack of Sheboygan and Paul (Becca Rose) of Attleboro, Ma.; grandchildren, Hunter and Cameron; siblings, Mary (Randy Arndorfer) McCormack, Malcolm McCormack, Mike McCormack, Mark (Georgia) McCormack and Tom (Jan) McCormack; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arthur McCormack.
