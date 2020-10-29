Merry Carol Kohn
Dec. 24, 1941 — Oct. 29, 2020
Merry Carol Kohn, 78, passed away at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam due to complications from aspiration pneumonia.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family only on Friday morning with Pastor Tracy Polzin of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Reeseville.
Merry Carol Schliewe was born on December 24, 1941, to Gerhard and Margarete (nee Weege) Schliewe in Ixonia. On September 21, 1968, she married John Kohn at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. Merry worked at Milwaukee Lutheran Hospital in the purchasing department and later as a surgical assistant. In 1970, she began her work as a full-time homemaker. She took great pride in her role cooking, cleaning and gardening for her husband and three children. As a long-time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, she enjoyed the time she spent with her church family and was also a proud member of an Ixonia area Woman’s Club.
Merry is survived by her beloved husband, John Kohn of Oconomowoc; three children, Todd (Stephanie) Kohn of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Aimee Kohn of Oconomowoc, Andrea (Mark) Lewandowski of Franklin; four grandchildren, Sydney Lewandowski, Eli Lewandowski, Kyla Bruno and Kyle Kohn; five brothers, Richard, Thomas, Terrence, Gene and David; and four sisters, Lucy, Margo, Chris and Tammy; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
