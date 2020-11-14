MUKWONAGO
Michael J. Peters
June 27, 1949 — Nov. 10, 2020
Michael J. Peters of Mukwonago passed peacefully on November 10, 2020, the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps, at the age of 71.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kathleen (nee McCord). He was the proud father of Mark (Raquel), Micheal (Azucena), Matthew, and Monte (Maritza). He was the proud and loving grandpa of Brady, Corbin, Kattia, Ashley, Lynnsie, Arely, Brennen, Brian, Jordy, Lilly, and Luke; and greatgrandpa of Zayden. He was the adored uncle of Selena, Nevaeh, Kaya Mae, Gianna and many, many other nieces and nephews. He is further survived by four sisters, two brothers other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Sophie; his son Marty; two brothers and a sister.
Visitation at St. James Catholic Church (830 E. Veteran’s Way, Mukwonago) on Monday November 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the memorial Mass at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. James, in Mike’s name, deeply appreciated.
“I’m sure by now he is casting by the docks and slamming them piers. Wait for me by the launch.”
Semper Fi
