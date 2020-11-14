MENOMONEE FALLS
Michael M. Plakut
September 5, 1924 — November 9, 2020
Michael Martin “Mike” Plakut, 96, of Menomonee Falls, formerly of Cudahy, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Ruth (Kaiser).
Mike is survived by his children Tom (Colleen), Mary Beth (Gene) Delzer, and Patty (Karol Jr.) Nowak; grandchildren Paul, Rachel (David) Geislinger, Joel (Lucia), Claire, Courtney, and Karol III; great-grandchildren Emma Ruth Geislinger and Michael Mariano Plakut; sister-in-law Marie (Kaiser) Sobiech; and numerous relatives and friends.
Mike was born on September 5, 1924, on a farm (literally) in Little Falls, MN, to John and Appolonia (Pikula) Plakut. He was the ninth of 11 children. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic Grade School in Sobieski, MN, and Little Falls High School. During his school years, he played hockey and baseball and participated in competitive boxing. He enlisted in the Navy and worked on the hospital ship USS Consolation, later renamed SS Hope. Mike and his four brothers served during World War II at the same time. All five returned home, an answer to their mother’s prayers.
After the Navy, Mike headed for a job opportunity in Philadelphia, stopped for a visit in Wisconsin, and never left. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruth, on July 6, 1949, and moved to Cudahy. He built their family home, where he and Ruth raised their three children and resided for more than 55 years. He worked at Ladish Company as a machinist and retired after 40 years. In his last years at Ladish, he worked on projects for NASA, building the solid booster rockets for space shuttle missions. Astronaut Linda Godwin presented him with the Silver Snoopy award, a special honor awarded to NASA employees and contractors in recognition for outstanding service and excellence.
During retirement, he and Ruth enjoyed traveling together with Elderhostel throughout the country and Europe. They were always together enthusiastically, enjoying their grandchildren’s theatrical performances, volunteering at St. Ben’s Meal Program, watching dog and horse races, golfing, and taking bus trips to various casinos. They were active members of Holy Family/Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church. An avid gardener, Mike grew the best flowers and kohlrabi around. He always read a daily paper, anything he could get his hands on. He loved going to Summerfest with his family, especially to see his favorite cellist (Thea). He attended Summerfest yearly through 2018.
For the past 10 years, Mike resided at The Arboretum in Menomonee Falls, where he made many dear friends. There, he was involved in garden club, dart ball, sheepshead, Mother of Perpetual Help weekly devotions, daily exercises, and Potawatomi trips. You could always find his name on the activity sign-up sheet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Catholic Church, 3672 E. Plankinton Avenue, Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Mike was a devout Catholic and a modest man, always putting the welfare of others first. His favorite sayings were “Keep smiling” and “Remember to take time to smell the roses.”
When asked what the key to happiness is, he said, “The main thing is having a positive attitude, trust in the Lord, and stick to your religion.” He will be dearly missed.
