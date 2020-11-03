Michele M. Hohnstein
Michele M. Hohnstein (nee Mitchell) passed away after a seven-year battle with cancer on October 28, 2020, at age 49.
Beloved wife of Jason.
Dear mother of Ashley Hohnstein. Daughter of Marjorie and the late Gordon Mitchell. Sister of Linda (Dennis) Cyra and Patti Yahnke. Daughter-inlaw of Jerry and Sandy Vines. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Mabel Mitchell, and Harvey and Evelyn Celley.
Private service for the family. Member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Pewaukee.
Memorials to the church or Sarcoma Foundation of America are appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home, 262-781-8350, is serving the family. Condolences may be directed to harderfuneralhome.com.