Michelle M. Kau (nee Ramos)
Oct. 9, 1968 — Aug. 3, 2020
Michelle M. Kau (nee Ramos) died on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 51. She was born in Waukesha on October 9, 1968, to Julian and Irma (nee Rodriguez) Ramos.
Michelle loved her family, was a born caretaker, always making sure her parents were OK and enjoyed babysitting for family and friends. She loved taking pictures and will be remembered as a great wife, mother, daughter, sister and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by her dear parents, Julian and Irma Ramos; loving husband, Robert Kau and her three devoted sons, Joseph (Stephanie) Kau, Tito Kau and Shaun (Chelsea) Kau; and her darling grandchildren, Chase, Charleigh and Layla Kau. She is further survived by her brother, Marcus (Kathy) Ramos; her sister Miranda (Paul) Cotton); nieces and nephews Julian (Lauren) Ramos Jr., Jordan (Karlie) Ramos, Janelle Ramos, Jared Cotton, Miguel Cotton, Jacquelynn Cotton, Julianna Cotton, and great-nieces Azalea and Amaya Ramos and Aaliyah Ramos; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service and interment at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials are appreciated to the family.
Please note masks or face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.