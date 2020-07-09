MONDOVI
Mina Lou (Hovde) Witt
July 30, 1930 — June 19, 2020
Mina Lou (Hovde) Witt, age 89, passed away on June 19, 2020, while residing at the Home Place, Mondovi. Mina was born on July 30, 1930 in Eau Claire, the oldest of six children born to Lawrence T. and Violet (Smith) Hovde. She was raised in Eau Claire, attending Lincoln School and Eau Claire Senior High School. Mina was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
On June 21, 1950 she married James Witt Sr. in Stillwater, Minn., and to this union four children were born. In 1958 the family moved to the Pewaukee-Oconomowoc area. Mina loved being an at-home mom for many years before moving into the workplace. When her sons, Jimmy and Timmy arrived home from school, she always had fresh cookies, lemon meringue pie or other favorite treats awaiting them and their friends. In 2017 she moved from Oconomowoc to Mondovi to be close to her sisters and other family.
She enjoyed a hearty polka, a good game of cards with friends, a walk in fresh snowfall, fishing off their dock and later in life she became an avid NASCAR follower. She enjoyed people and could engage in a spirited conversation with anyone she met.
Mina was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family dearly and forever saw to their comfort and needs; often to the detriment of her own well-being. She will be greatly missed.
Mina is survived by her sisters, Alice F. Anibas of Mondovi and Dorothy (Jerry) Anibas of Mondovi; brother, Donald (Julie) Hovde of Tennessee; grandson, Shaun; many special nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sons Timothy, James Jr. and Michael; infant baby girl Witt; brother Larry Hovde; sister Vivonna Weggen; brothers-in-law Phil Anibas Jr. and Robert Weggen Sr.; sister-in-law, Arlene Hovde; and nephews, Kurt Hovde, Michael Hovde and Robert Weggen Jr.
In keeping with Mina’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be held at a later date in Oconomowoc.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at The Home Place, Mondovi for their two years of loving care. Also, our heartfelt appreciation of Stacey Johnson, Gary Preston and Heartland Hospice who always went the extra mile for Mina and family as her earthly journey drew to a close.
We are comforted knowing that her heart is at ease, her soul is forever at peace and her spirit is dancing among the angels, all in the light of God’s everlasting love.
