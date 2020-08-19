NEW BERLIN

Myrna Kay Valentine

Myrna Kay Valentine of New Berlin passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 15, 2020, at the age of 68. Myrna lived in a group home in New Berlin for many years. She enjoyed watching TV and her stuffed animals. Myrna had a kind and gentle soul, and she loved everyone she met.

Myrna leaves behind a brother, David (Carole) Valentine; sister-in-law, Diane Valentine; and other relatives and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lenore Valentine; and her brothers Donald and Paul Valentine.

Services will be held privately.

Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.

