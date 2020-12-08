WAUKESHA
Myrtle Ester
Aug. 21, 1923 - Dec 1, 2020
Myrtle Isabel Ester, 97, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away Dec 1, 2020. She was the daughter of Frank and Meta (nee Gutzman) Leberman. A Waukesha High School graduate, Myrtle worked as a legal secretary and as a secretary in her husband’s income tax service practice.
Myrtle was the beloved wife of the late Edward N. Ester, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and their spouses: Frances (Gregory) Fumall, Richard (Joyce nee Rice), Walter (Phyllys nee Helker), Bernice (Francis) Sherr, Joyce (Russell) Hagerstrand, Idyel (John) Dauffenbach, Verna (John) Wagner, and Grace Fortin. She is survived by brother-in-law John Dauffenbach; sons Edward, Jr. and Robert[ twin grandchildren Christine (Travis) Seeger and Roxanne (Nate) Ende; great-grandchildren Taylor and Brody Seeger, Jackson and Lauren Ende; also survived by loved relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held on Friday, December 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Please join the livestream (http://stlukeslutheran.org).
Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery will follow the service.
Myrtle was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Special thank-you to the Staff at Legacy Assisted Living for their kind and loving care.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.