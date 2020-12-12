MUKWONAGO
Nancy A. Haag
Nancy A. Haag of Mukwonago was born into eternal life on December 6, 2020, at the age of 85. Loving mother of Deborah (Richard) Kroll, Joy (Paul Mengert) Datka, Keith (Virginia) Haag and Kevin (Susan) Haag; proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and sister of Maybelle “Joyce” Feich. Nancy is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Haag, and siblings William Schmidt, Jean Hoerres, Betty Zellmer and Edith King.
Nancy didn’t have hobbies, didn’t like TV or didn’t read books, but the one thing she did do is love her family with all her heart. She met her husband, Bob, when they were teenagers and were married for 66 years. She enjoyed cooking for the family gatherings. “Grandma Says Eat.” She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Never Goodbye — Always So Long.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.