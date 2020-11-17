NEW BERLIN
Nancy Ann Hoeppner
Aug. 13, 1944 — Nov. 11, 2020
Nancy Ann Hoeppner of New Berlin died unexpectedly November 11, 2020, at age 76. She was born on August 13, 1944, the daughter of Joseph and Hazel (nee Condon) McGavock. She was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
She is survived by her brother Joseph (the late Betty) McGavock; niece Mary Jo (Robert) McGavock; and nephews, Donald (Lou) McGavock and Robert (Donna) McGavock. She is further survived by Susan McGavock, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Hoeppner, brother Donald McGavock, nephew, Michael McGavock and her parents.
A private family service will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.