Nancy Ann Spicuzza (nee Frothingham) was taken home by her Lord on May 29, 2020, at age 89. She was preceded in death by husbands Frank Spicuzza (m. 1950-1990) and Willis Schiller (m. 1996-2012); sister Gail (Frothingham) Sheets; and parents Luella and Chester Frothingham.
Nancy is survived by her eternally loving family. She was the best mom to Jean Schneider, Carol Spicuzza (Steve Ripp), James Spicuzza (Pat), Michael Spicuzza (Liz Kepplinger), and John Spicuzza (Carol), and a proud grandmother of Matthew (Ellen) Schneider, Katie, Laura, and David Spicuzza; Frank, Nicholas, and Jacob Spicuzza; and Sam and Ellie Horsnell. Nance was cherished by her inlaws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy enjoyed golfing, playing bingo and cards, traveling, sharing coffee, and solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and was an active participant at the Elks Lodge #400. She worshiped at St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Waukesha.
A private service will be held on June 5.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 111 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186, to the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
