WATERTOWN
Nancy C. Haines
May 17, 1938 — July 14, 2020
Nancy C. Haines, 82, of Watertown passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center with her family by her side. Nancy was born on May 17, 1938, in Waukesha, the daughter of Rueben and Beulah (Lembke) Wiesner. She married Harry Haines on April 8, 1961, in Waukesha, and the couple enjoyed 20 years of marriage before his passing in 1982. She worked for over 35 years with H& R Block as a tax preparer and also was a hairdresser for the majority of her life.
In her younger years she enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and in her later years, she enjoyed adult coloring. Above all, she was family oriented and truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Nancy is survived by her children Cynthia Haines, Gary Haines and Michael (Jammie) Haines; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley, Dylan, Mia, Taylor, Marissa, Chelsea and Gavin; great-granchildren Preston and Addison; and siblings Ronald (Susan) Wiesner and Deane (Judy) Wiesner. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Suzanne Chause.
A friends and family gathering will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at the Schmutzler-Vick funeral Home in Watertown. Burial will follow the visitation at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials in Nancy’s honor to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.