MUKWONAGO
Nancy C. ‘Nan’ Gallo
Nancy C. ‘Nan’ Gallo (nee Marver) of Mukwonago passed away peacefully and born into eternal life on November 6, 2020, at the age of 81.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry. Beloved mother of Scott (Sue), Steve (Janet), Lisa (Clint) Metz, and Jason (Robin). Proud and loving 'Nanny' of Emily (Will), Marisa, Rachel, Tyler, Colton, Alex, Jared, and Hannah. Further survived by her sister Joyce Jaskowiak, many other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Thursday, November 12, from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m.
Entombment and committal service at St. Joseph Cemetery, S22-W22890 Broadway Ave., Waukesha, on Friday, November 13, at 11 a.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.