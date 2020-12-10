LAC LA BELLE
Nancy E. Day
April 6, 1929 — Dec. 3, 2020
Longtime village of Lac La Belle resident Nancy Elizabeth Day, age 91, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on April 6, 1929, to Fred and Gunhild Horton and raised in Elm Grove.
She attended Wauwatosa (East) High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in social work. During her years in Madison she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and met her future husband.
Nancy also pursued post graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in library science. She was the children’s librarian at the Oconomowoc Public Library, where she kept the attention of local area children for 16 1/2 years. She was wellknown in the community for her story hours featuring Freddy the Frog.
Nancy was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Oconomowoc where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge with lifelong friends and loved her home on Lac La Belle.
In her spare time, she raised seven children and enjoyed trips to Boulder Junction and Ephraim.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” H. Day and her three brothers, Jackson Horton, John Horton and David Horton.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Karin (Brad) Matthiesen, Robert (Janet) Day, Steven (Karen) Day, Brian (Janet) Day, Julie (Andrew) Strickland, Thomas (Julia) Day and Peggy (Jason) Dvorak; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Day and Sally Day.
A private graveside service was held on December 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date In lieu of flowers, suggested donations include the Oconomowoc Public Library and the Oconomowoc Scholarship fund.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at Wilkinson Woods and Vitas hospice.
