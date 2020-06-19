WAUKESHA
Nancy E. Periman
Nov. 29, 1933 - June 14, 2020
Nancy E. Periman, a longtime Waukesha resident, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86. She was born in Milwaukee on November 29, 1933, the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (nee Kullmann) Porath.
She will be sadly missed by her three loving children, Jill Periman of Waukesha, Linda (Robert) Bohnenkamp of Greenwood, Minn., and Marc (Jennifer) Periman of Pewaukee. She was the cherished grandmother of Katie, Betsy, James, Heidi, Amy, Abby and Hayley and great-grandmother of Charlie Mae.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2006 and her sister Shirley Reiter.
Private family services will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Nancy’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.