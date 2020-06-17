DOUSMAN/JEFFERSON
Nancy Marie Katherine Ann Christian
Dec. 1, 1939 — June 14, 2020
Nancy Marie Katherine Ann Christian was born December 1, 1939, and passed away on June 14, 2020. To know Nancy was to know love! When you made a friend in her you had a friend forever! She was a very dedicated mother. She always had a smile on her face and an open heart. She loved everyone unconditionally. She was loyal and never failed in generosity or forgiveness. Nancy loved birds and always looked forward to every visit or phone call from loved ones. She lived by the philosophy: love life and be fully present and live for today. Nancy worked at Amron in Waukesha until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Almina Gustavson; three of her brothers, Hubert Jr. “Gus” Gustavson, Anthony “Tony” Gustavson and Thomas J. “Tommy” Gustavson; her husband, Richard Christian; and one of her son-inlaws.
Nancy is survived by her children, Joseph Mojto Jr., Patrica Storkinger, Anna (Jim) Herenda, Mary (Todd) Doll, Sabina (Tycian) Hanson, Marc (Karen) Mojto and Mighty (Marcia) Moden; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother William Gustavson; sister-in-law Diane Gustavson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Thank you to everyone that cared for her the Masonic Home in Dousman, but most of all to the whole staff at the Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, where she was for the past three years, also to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Nancy had a great smile and she left behind many memories, she will be missed by all.
Services were held, please see Schmidt & Bartelt for further information.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm- Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.