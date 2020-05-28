WAUWATOSA/OCONOMOWOC
Nancy R. Flanner
Nancy Rita Flanner, 88 years of age, peacefully entered eternal life on Ascension Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Nancy was a long time resident of Wauwatosa and spent her last years at Shorehaven Nursing Home in Oconomowoc.
She was predeceased by her parents, Florian and Mary Flanner; her brothers, Stuart (and his wife Jane) and Joseph; her sisters, Grace Louise Flanner, OP, and infant Mary Rita Flanner; and her nephew, Michael Flanner.
Nancy is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Flanner; along with 10
nieces and nephews: Joseph Flanner, Mary Flanner, Mary Flanner, John Flanner, Anne (nee Flanner) Simonis, Patricia (nee Flanner) Ruman, Bridget (nee Flanner) Forsyth, Timothy Flanner, Therese Flanner and Kathleen (nee Flanner) Lynch; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Nancy graduated from the University of Mount Mary in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in occupational therapy. She served as an occupational therapist until her retirement and enjoyed working with her many patients.
Nancy loved her Catholic faith and was a member of her beloved parish of St. Jude Catholic Church in Wauwatosa. She loved volunteering at St. Jude’s thrift store. She had a kind heart and graciously helped many people throughout her life.
Nancy will be sorely missed but her family rejoices in her entrance into eternal life.
Memorials may be made in Nancy’s honor to St. Jude Catholic Church, 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213, or the Missionaries of Charity, 335 E. 145th St., Bronx, NY 10451.
